More parents noticing speech delays in kids post-pandemic

HOUSTON — The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on learning in the last few years.

Murphy Sylvester is both a mom and a speech-language pathologist. She's seen first-hand how the pandemic has impacted children's development.

“No one was going anywhere. There was no Thanksgiving. No Christmas. You lost those interactions," Sylvester said. "You lost that playgroup time. You were just hanging out with brother, sister, mom or dad…or iPad or toys. We lost a lot of that and I see that in the field."

Ellen Ortega-Moore with Texas Children’s Hospital says she’s noticed parents have also become more in tune with possible communication delays.

“I think people are worried about what the impact of the pandemic might be on kids this age," Ortega-Moore said. "The answer is we just don’t know."

Ortega-Moore said it’s important to watch your child and make sure they’re constantly building on the skills they have.

“Parents don’t need to buy fancy toys or programs or apps to work on these skills," Ortega-Moore said. "The most important moments are the moments of interaction between a family and child."

It’s also important to seek help if your child isn’t hitting milestones.

Speech pathologists say the earlier you start therapy the better.

“We can help," Sylvester said. "It is something that can be worked on just like a sport. Get in therapy, see what needs to be worked on, and get out of therapy."

If you think your child is falling behind, there are many resources available.

The state’s Early Childhood Intervention program helps kids from birth to age 3 with developmental delays.

Local school districts can also help kids over 3-years-old whether or not they’re enrolled in school.

Hospitals and private clinics also provide speech therapy.