KHOU 11 is taking your questions to Houston-area superintendents

HOUSTON — We’re beginning another school year across southeast Texas and we know you have questions. As your Education Station, we’re working to get answers for you...and we're going straight to the top to get them for you!
We have live discussions scheduled with Houston-area school superintendents about the upcoming school year and we’re asking questions about issues that you’ve told us are important to you.
You can watch the discussions LIVE on the nights below and you can participate by texting questions to us at 713-526-1111. We'll stream the conversations live on KHOU.com, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, our mobile app, Facebook and YouTube.
Once the chats are over, we'll post them in their entirety here on this page.
Below are the chats we have scheduled:
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.: Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger
- Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.: Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.: Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney
- Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. : Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitebeck
- Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.: Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson
- Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.: Houston ISD Superintendent Dr. Millard House II
- Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.: Goose Creek Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien
We want to hear from you this school year. Let us know below what's important to you as kids head back to class.