KHOU 11 is taking your questions to Houston-area superintendents

We know you have questions as the kids head back to class, so we're getting you answers.

HOUSTON — We’re beginning another school year across southeast Texas and we know you have questions. As your Education Station, we’re working to get answers for you...and we're going straight to the top to get them for you!

We have live discussions scheduled with Houston-area school superintendents about the upcoming school year and we’re asking questions about issues that you’ve told us are important to you.

You can watch the discussions LIVE on the nights below and you can participate by texting questions to us at 713-526-1111. We'll stream the conversations live on KHOU.com, KHOU 11+ on Roku and FireTV, our mobile app, Facebook and YouTube.

Once the chats are over, we'll post them in their entirety here on this page.

Below are the chats we have scheduled:

Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.: Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger

Pearland ISD Superintendent Larry Berger Monday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.: Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa

Spring ISD Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.: Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney

Aldine ISD Superintendent Dr. LaTonya M. Goffney Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. : Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitebeck

Ft. Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitebeck Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.: Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson

Alvin ISD Superintendent Carol Nelson Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.: Houston ISD Superintendent Dr. Millard House II

Houston ISD Superintendent Dr. Millard House II Thursday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.: Goose Creek Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien