Back to school: Dietician shares healthy lunch and snack ideas for the kids

The UTHealth chef and registered dietician said her lunch and snack recipes are healthy, inexpensive and easy to make.

HOUSTON — Parents want to prepare their kids for success at school and eating healthy is part of the equation.

Chef and registered dietician Dolores Woods teaches nutrition at the Nourish Kitchen at the UTHealth School of Public Health.

“This is really important: The adult in the family is the role model. If we’re eating healthier and more well-balanced, then the kids will also follow,” Woods advised.

She said a well-balanced meal should include veggies, fruits, whole grains and lean protein. Protein sources include turkey, chicken, eggs, nuts, and beans.

Woods shared lunch and snack recipes that are healthy, inexpensive and easy to make.

For lunch, she made easy pizza pockets.

Cut store-bought dough into four pieces

Fill with diced tomatoes, mozzarella and pepperoni.

Bake at 400 for 10 minutes.

For an after-school snack, she made Greek yogurt bark.

Combine vanilla Greek yogurt and berries (mini semi-sweet chocolate chips are optional)

Freeze for a few hours

Break apart and serve

She suggested keeping snacks small just to tide kids over until mealtime.

“A lot of times I see parents giving heavy snacks, something that’s a full meal. Then it comes time for mealtime and they’re not hungry,” Woods said.

Planning ahead will also help parents make good choices for their children.

Build out a list before going to the grocery store so you stay on budget, and go home with the ingredients you need to make well-balanced meals.