How to deal with 'empty nest syndrome' as children head off to school

HOUSTON — Every year around this time, a brand-new crop of parents experience ‘empty nest syndrome’ when all of their children are off at college or otherwise out on their own.

There’s no doubt it’s a time of big transition for moms and dads, but it doesn’t have to be a bad or sad thing.

Experts said the empty nest period is the perfect time for parents to trade in the day-to-day caregiver role they’ve been in for years for a life that includes a lot more traveling, volunteering, or even changing careers. If parents still find themselves having a hard time handling being home alone, empty nest support groups are available.

When it comes to maintaining the connection to the kids, the experts said a scheduled weekday check-in is a good way to help new empty nesters fight the urge to call too much and become overbearing. They also said it’s a good idea for moms and dads to not spend too much time scouring their newly independent kids’ social media.