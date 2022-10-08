Moms share their advice on getting kids back into the routine for the new school year

It’s not always easy to get back into a groove on the first day back to school.

HOUSTON — Thousands of students are feeling the pain of that early alarm as Houston-area school districts return to school this month.

And it’s not always easy to get back into a groove for the new school year.

KHOU 11 Morning News spoke with two moms on how to get your kids back into the routine.

“The most challenging thing, I think, is just trying to change your mindset to getting back in the mode of school time,” Dani Boss said.

She is a contributor to Houston Moms Blog and mom to 5-year-old Amelia and 3-year-old Caroline, who are getting into a new rhythm for the school year.

Her number one tip for young kids and reviving your family routine: practice the school day with them.

“I know the biggest thing somebody told me to do for my oldest, since she's going into kindergarten, is practicing eating her lunch and opening everything,” she said. “The teachers aren't going to be able to help them as much as they do in the daycare, so she's gonna be on her own.”

Dani said encouraging independence is also important.

“I'm not gonna go into the bathroom with you. Your teacher is not gonna go into the bathroom with you. You're gonna have to go in there by yourself. So you need to be comfortable doing all that,” she said.

Parenting expert Amanda Mushro has helpful advice on the weekday prep work.

“Sometimes back to school has the same energy as New Year's resolutions. New Year, new me! Go big or go home!” she said. “And then a few weeks in, we have failed at all of our new attempts and we're feeling more exhausted and more frustrated. So this school year, I really want parents to think about what worked for them last year and what did not work for their kids, and let’s try bite-size, realistic new routines that work for you, that are gonna make your life easier.”

One simple suggestion from both moms is to jump-start the school day on a positive note. Some kids just don't wanna go to school. Let's be honest. How can you get them excited?

“I think that our attitude in the morning can really set the tone, for our kids' attitude. To be excited when they wake up in the morning, even if they are a kindergartner or high school. Talk about their day with them,” Amanda said.

“I've just been talking to, especially Amelia since she's 5, about the process and getting her more and more excited,” Dani said.

When going back to school, Dani said the morning routine isn't the only part of the day parents should consider adjusting.

“They've been gone all day, they've been active. Their brains have been working. So just letting them have some decompress time. Where they can just zone out and watch a little bit of TV is totally fine,” she said.

With just a few small tweaks to your routine, heading back to school won't be as stressful.