HOUSTON — A good Samaritan was critically injured after getting pinned under a pickup truck in southwest Houston early Sunday, firefighters said.

The incident happened in the 9900 block of South Main near the 610 South Loop at about 4 a.m., according to the Houston Fire Department.

A witness said a pickup truck went into the median and struck two trees. The impact was so severe, the truck's engine flew out of the vehicle.

The pickup briefly caught fire, so a good Samaritan went to help the driver. That’s when a sedan came along and crashed into the truck, hitting the good Samaritan.

Witness Darrell Manor was traveling to work when he saw the crash.

“They guy under the truck was pinned,” said Manor. “It was just complete chaos from there with people trying to help and everything.”

“His whole body was pinned under there.”

HFD tweeted “only the head was visible” when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters were able to free the victim, and he was rushed to the hospital along with two other men. All three were said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crashes is under investigation.

