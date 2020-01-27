HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a year since a killer gunned down Elizabeth Barraza as she set up for a garage sale outside her home.

Her killer is still out there and those who love her are hoping for a break in the case.

"I miss her," Sergio Barraza said. "She didn't deserve this. They ripped a piece of my life out."

Who killed Barraza is still a mystery. The killer's image was captured on surveillance cameras as he or she walked up and shot and killed Barranza early in the morning. Investigators have worked tirelessly to identify the shooter, who was also seen driving around the neighborhood before the murder.

"Every morning I wake up and I think is it going to be my turn. That whoever did this is waiting to come do this to me too," Sergio Barraza said.

On the one-year anniversary of her murder, family and friends came together for a vigil to honor her memory.

"I just can't imagine she's not here anymore," said Bob Nuelle, Elizabeth Barraza's father.

Those at the vigil painted rocks with messages for Elizabeth Barraza. They left them on the ground by a tree planted in her honor.

Elizabeth Barraza, the young woman who enjoyed dressing up in Star Wars characters and visiting sick children in hospitals, through family and friends is still touching lives.

"The person who did this killed my daughter, but they didn't steal her voice or stop the good that she put forward," Nuelle said.

As the family enters the second year without Elizabeth Barraza, their focus is justice.

"This thing is not done," Nuelle said. "We're going to see it through until the end. We're designating 2020 the year of justice for Liz."

Investigators won't divulge much but tell KHOU they're waiting on the results of a warrant. It's a piece of the puzzle detectives believe may lead right to a suspect.

