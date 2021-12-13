One year later and still no sign of Jason Landry

Jason Landry was last seen on Dec. 13, 2020. He was supposed to be headed to Missouri City from Texas State University, but he never made it home.

LULING, Texas — It has now been a year since Jason Landry disappeared from the side of a rural south-central Texas road.

For months, law enforcement and volunteers have searched dozens of miles for the Texas State University student. That search has involved countless people, vehicles, and even aircraft, but so far no one knows for sure exactly what happened.

Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020. He was supposed to be driving from Texas State University to his family's home in Missouri City for Christmas break.

The day after he was reported missing, investigators found Landry's car had crashed near Luling. The lights were still on, the keys were in the ignition and the front passenger side door was locked, but Landry was nowhere to be found.

Throughout this investigation, there have been few clues pointing to Landry's whereabouts. Investigators were able to gain access to his phone and computer.

They even discovered a photo of Landry that was taken the night he went missing. Landry looked to be in good spirits, and he was wearing the same shirt that was found in a pile of clothes recovered by his father during one of the many searches.

Investigators were also able to put together a digital footprint of Landry's whereabouts from that day, but the data stopped the night he went missing.

Now, a year later, a prayer vigil is scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. in Luling. Banners of Landry are planned to be installed at the corner of E. Pierce Street and N. Cedar Avenue.

A Missouri City church has also scheduled a prayer vigil on Tuesday at 7 p.m. That vigil will be held at the Southminster Presbyterian Church, located at 4200 Cartwright Road.

There's a $10,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Landry.

KHOU 11 reporter Grace White is following this story and will have more details on KHOU 11 News at 10 p.m.