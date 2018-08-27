Dickinson, TX — Things are finally looking up in Dickinson one year after Harvey. It was among the hardest hit area with more than 80 percent of households impacted by the flood.

“We had 30 minutes,” said Jerry Collins. “From the time it was outside the door until it was waist-deep inside.”

Collins’s 98-year-old mother, Wilma, had to be maneuvered up the attic stairs until help arrived.

“Mom wanted to make it to 100, that was her goal,” said Collins.

Ms. Collins survived the flood but not Harvey’s aftermath. She died about halfway through their home’s restoration.

“Well, it’s still home, but it’s completely different from what it used to be,” said Collins.

The same can be said about a lot of Dickinson. Homes that have been fully restored stand next to others that remain untouched. Some people still live in FEMA trailers as they piece-meal repairs.

“Dickinson will never be the same,” said Dawn King with the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce. “But what I would say is that we’re better, we’re going to be better.”

But businesses are bouncing back. King says look no further than all of the “now open” signs around town.

“There are some businesses that were here that decided not to return and some are still dealing with insurance issues, and so they’re not opened,” said King.

Full recovery, like in other communities, will take years, and each of them will be an annual reminder of how bad Harvey was.

