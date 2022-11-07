Man rescued from 8-foot trench in east Houston

A total of 78 firefighters assisted with getting the man out of the trench safely. The rescue took about two and a half hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A man was rescued from an 8-foot trench Monday after a collapse happened while he working on a utility line, according to Houston firefighters.

This happened at about 2 p.m. in the 10000 block of N Loop East Freeway.

Firefighters said the man was trapped from his waist down and because of the weather and the location of the trench, it took 78 firefighters to successfully rescue the man.

The rescue took about two and a half hours, officials said.

The man was conscious and in good spirits as he was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up.

No other injuries were reported.

Check back for any updates on this story.