HOUSTON — A former Enron trader and the founder of his own Houston-based hedge fund has listed his Memorial-area mansion for $24.5 million.

The property at 9030 Sandringham Drive is owned by Michael Maggi and his wife, Erin. Michael Maggi is a former Enron trader who then spent time at Centaurus Capital, the hedge fund founded by noted Houston philanthropist John Arnold, before founding Goldfinch Capital.

Compass agents Mike Mahlstedt and Katie Forney listed the property on the Maggis' behalf. It's the second most expensive property to be listed in greater Houston this year.

