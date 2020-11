The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Willow Place Dr. around 8 p.m. Saturday.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death outside an apartment complex in southwest Houston, officials said.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Willow Place Drive around 8 p.m. Saturday.

According to HPD, the man died on scene.

Homicide Investigators en route to 8450 Willow Place Dr. where a male was shot by an unknown suspect. Investigation is on-going. #hounews CCU13 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 15, 2020

The suspect fled the scene.