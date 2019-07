HOUSTON — A small plane veered off the runway at Hobby Airport Tuesday while trying to land, officials said.

Bill Begley with the Houston Airport Systems said the plane's brakes went out during landing.

There were seven people on the plane. One person suffered minor injuries.

Air 11 flew over the scene and saw the plane in a grassy area next to the runway. The plane did not appear to be severely damaged.

