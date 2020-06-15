One Family, One Future: Houstonians come together outside NRG Park, commit to eradicating racism

Bishop James Dixon invited community leaders to address racial justice and oppression as Houston seeks to lead the fight for change after death of George Floyd.

HOUSTON — From their cars outside of NRG Park, Houstonians from all walks of life listened.

"We are here to form a human love force that will be committed to eradicating racism," said Bishop James Dixon.

Dixon brought community and faith leaders together Sunday for One Family, One Future, an event aimed at mobilizing Houston to turn this moment in history into a movement.

"If we're going to change America, it starts in Houston, and it starts in Harris County," Dixon said.

After marching in the streets and mourning George Floyd's death, Dixon said he wanted to find a way to keep the community engaged and motivated to achieve long lasting change and racial equality.

"The same place where George Floyd was buried, God is going to raise a message to inspire the city, nation and the world to love each other with mutual respect," Dixon said.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo passionately spoke to the crowd promising real police reform and accountability.

"Pray for the good cops," Acevedo said. "Lift them up and let's get rid of the bad apples, because it's not just one, and if only one remains, it will rot the entire core of our profession."

Mayor Sylvester Turner asked for unity and healing.

"The reality is we are all in this together," Turner said. "That's the city that I want to create in our city."

He reminded police to respect the community they serve and reminded the community to respect the police that honorably serve them.

"It's our faith that will propel us forward," Turner said. "We're not a perfect city, but pray that when we make mistakes, we will work quickly to make it right."

Leaders reminding the public there's still work to do.

"Let's not let this moment pass," said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. "It's been 20 days of protests of demonstrations, not just in our country, but around the world. The question is can we sustain this?"