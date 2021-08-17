One dead in fiery multi-vehicle crash with propane truck, officials say

According to Galveston County Sheriff, a vehicle was heading west on FM 517 when the driver veered into the eastbound lane striking a propane truck.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a five-vehicle accident involving a propane truck in Dickinson, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochessett said.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Algoa-Friendswood Road and FM 517.

According to Trochessett, a vehicle was heading west on FM 517 when the driver veered into the eastbound lane striking a propane truck.

The impact caused the propane truck to roll over and hit at least two other vehicles.

The striking vehicle and the propane truck caught fire. However, the propane tank did not explode, Trochessett said.

According to officials, the driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene.

The propane truck driver was transported to a local hospital for observation.

The condition of the other drivers is unknown.