MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex near The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Plantation Apartments in the 3700 block of College Park Drive at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a man, who is a resident of the complex, with apparent stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Deputies said the person who stabbed him is an employee of the apartment complex. That individual is being questioned by investigators.

The events leading up to the deadly stabbing are still be investigated at this time.

Authorities said there are no suspects wanted at this time, nor is there a threat to the community.

