Multiple lanes on the North Loop feeder at Homestead are blocked while crews work to clear this scene.

HOUSTON — Multiple feeder lanes and the exit ramp of the North Loop at Homestead are closed after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler.

According to Houston police, one person died in this crash after a car slammed into the back of the 18-wheeler. The driver of the car was pinned inside the vehicle and died on scene.

We have a crew working to get more details on this crash.

If you're headed this way, then you may want to find an alternate route.

Check back for updates.