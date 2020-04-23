Onalaska residents killed in tornado identified as TDCJ staffers

“To lose two valued employees so young is especially difficult. TDCJ is a family," TDCJ Excutive Director Bryan Collier says.

ONALASKA, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has identified two employees killed during a tornado that swept through Polk County Wednesday night, injuring several others and destroying dozens of homes.

Taylor Holbert 29, and Brooke Ivey, 27, were both Onalaska residents employed by the Texas prison system.

TDCJ said Holbert's mother, who is also a TDCJ employee, and another family member have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by this tragic act of nature,” said Executive Director of TDCJ Bryan Collier said. “To lose two valued employees so young is especially difficult. TDCJ is a family. We will all stand with the Holbert and Ivey families in this trying time.“

Holbert had worked as an industrial specialist with the Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Logistic Division for the past three years.

Ivey, who had been with TDCJ for more than six years, was a contracts specialist in the Contracts and Procurement Division.

In total, three people have been reported dead following the tornado. Polk County officials described the third victim as a man in his 50s. His name has not been released.

There are at least another 6 TDCJ employee families who are homeless as a result of the destruction and at least another 30 employees who suffered damage as a result of the storm.

Agency leadership is exploring all options to help provide for employees in need.

More than 50 community work squad members from TDCJ are responding to four neighborhoods to aid in the cleanup and recovery effort, the agency said.

In addition, there are 31 TDCJ staff and 5 K-9’s now assisting with search and rescue and door to door recovery efforts in Polk County.

MORE NEWS ON KHOU.COM

Polk County emergency management officials continued damage assessment and recovery efforts Thursday after a deadly tornado ripped through the area.

The severe weather, which was first reported about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, killed a least three people and injured about 33 others in Polk County alone.