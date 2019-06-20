HOUSTON — From sipping water to splashing in the pool to fixing A/C units, we asked and you answered with photos of all the ways you're working to beat the heat!

The temperature may be in somewhere in the upper 90s, but throw in Houston's humidity and today it feels like 110 degrees.

Who wants to work in that?

Well, they say you should think "cool" thoughts when sweating. Today that dream is a reality at Ice Express in south Houston.

"Everybody wants to make the cubes today because you can sit in here all day and you’re the only person that goes outside and says, oh this is a relief!"

Owner Paul Carpenter is customizing ice cubes one two-by-two inch block at a time. He sells them for folks who want an extra chilled cocktail or a unique way to make their iced drink last longer.

On a hot day in June, it pays to work with ice.

"This is the greatest job in Houston on days like today," Carpenter said from his store front at 8257 Gulf Freeway.

But from her business in League City Ami Stone says this.

"Well, we are a meat market. So we are going to be about 64 degrees inside our store front. We’re about 48 degrees in our production. And inside our walk-in cooler we’re at about 32 or 34."

The low temperature is music to the ears of people who are sweating in what feels like triple-digit heat.

"Our air conditioning never shuts off when it’s 110 degrees," Stone said.

Stone Cold Meats at 3612 W Main Street, open less than a year, is becoming a hot spot. Stone says people will drive from as far as Tomball to select meat from the freezers of the League City store.

"In the summer, it’s the best place to be."

