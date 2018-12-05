Omni Houston Hotel — which sustained significant flooding from Hurricane Harvey in which one worker died — is undergoing a $30 million renovation process, according to a May 11 press release.

The 378-room hotel, at 4 Riverway in the Uptown area, is set to reopen on Nov. 1, per the release and the hotel’s website.

The renovations will include floor-to-ceiling windows, open communal spaces and the idea of bringing the outdoors inside, with a design aesthetic incorporating leathers, bronze, brass and lush greens, per the release. For instance, the lobby will feature a moss wall.

Read more about the Omni Houston Hotel renovations here.

© 2018 KHOU-TV