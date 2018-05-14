SECAUCUS, N.J. (CBS) -- You may have noticed, gas prices are on the rise and hitting levels not seen in more than three years. Gas prices nationwide are up a nickel in just the last week. That's 20 cents in the last month, according to AAA.

Drivers fueling up in New Jersey are paying just under $3 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

"It was $54.16 for 18 gallons, and I just paid $40 for 13 gallons," Damian Woo told CBS News.

In California and Hawaii, gas prices are approaching $3.70 a gallon, nearly a dollar higher than the national average.

"There are 10 states that are at $3 a gallon or above," AAA's Robert Sinclair said

"We're seeing extremely high demand for gasoline," Sinclair said. "With the economy moving along as strongly as it is, there's a lot more work, and with work, comes a lot more transportation."

Sinclair says the steady climb is also due to a diminishing supply of crude oil.

