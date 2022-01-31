ExxonMobil moving headquarters from Irving to campus north of Houston

ExxonMobil says the move from Irving to the Houston area will be completed mid-year 2023.

HOUSTON — ExxonMobil announced Monday that they are moving their corporate headquarters from Irving to their campus north of Houston.

The announcement is part of a news release on the company’s plan to further streamline its business structure by combining chemical and downstream companies and centralizing technology and engineering.

“We greatly value our long history in Irving and appreciate the strong ties we have developed in the North Texas community,” Darren Woods, chairman and chief executive officer, said. “Closer collaboration and the new streamlined business model will enable the company to grow shareholder value and position ExxonMobil for success through the energy transition.”

According to the release, effective April 1, the company will be organized along three business lines – ExxonMobil Upstream Company, ExxonMobil Product Solutions and ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. They will be supported by a single technology organization, ExxonMobil Technology and Engineering.

According to the release, ExxonMobil is on track to exceed $6 billion in structural cost savings by 2023, compared to 2019, driven by savings from the new business structure and measures such as centralizing procurement, digital transformation of processes, and right-sizing programs that were announced in 2020.

“Our transformed business structure enables us to more fully leverage the corporation’s scale, integration, technology advantages, and the skills and capabilities of our talented workforce, to better serve our customers,” Woods said.

