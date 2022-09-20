All other staff is accounted for and the refinery "has been safely shut down," according to a BP spokesperson.

OREGON, Ohio — A fire at the BP-Husky refinery on Cedar Point Road in Oregon killed two people Tuesday night, according to a statement Wednesday morning from BP spokesperson Megan Baldino.

Baldino also said the refinery "has been safely shut down while the response is underway."

"It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away," Baldino said. "Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy."

Identities have not yet been released, but Sen. Sherrod Brown said on Twitter both victims were members of the Steelworkers Local 1-346.

"Our hearts are with the families of the two USW Local 1-346 workers who went to work yesterday to provide for their families and never came home," Brown said. "Thank you to the first responders who took quick action at the scene of this tragedy."

Large amounts of black smoke, flames and burnoff were seen coming from the area. Witnesses described the incident as an "explosion."

As of Wednesday morning, a cause had not been determined. The fire was extinguished about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The refinery remains offline Wednesday.

The family of the deceased refinery workers confirmed to WTOL 11 Tuesday night they were severely burned. All other staff were accounted for, according to the statement.

Chris Howard was waiting to hear from his father who works at the plant Tuesday night. He received a phone call around 7 p.m. from a friend who works security at the refinery.

"He said it was like some sort of explosion," Howard said. "He told me there was just a big rumble at the refinery, lots of fire everywhere. He said it's the worst he's seen. Lots of people injured."

Lucas County Regional Dispatch confirmed that EMS responded to the scene and to reports of injuries. Dispatch was unable to say how many people were potentially hurt or how serious the injuries may be.

The refinery has been running for over 100 years. It covers 585 acres and can process a capacity of 155,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The refinery produces gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, diesel fuels, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, Sulphur, heating oil, pet coke and asphalt.

In August, Calgary-based Cenovus announced it will pay $300 million for BP's remaining 50% stake in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. Cenovus, BP's joint venture partner, already owns the other 50%.

Oil unit blew up , Prayers to all my friends that are working this right now￼ ! Blessed I wasn’t in the refinery today . Prayers to all injured stay strong Brothers & Sisters BP Husky Oregon , OH Posted by Raymond Zachary on Tuesday, September 20, 2022

