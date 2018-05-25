MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Law enforcement officials say an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's deputy was killed in an officer-involved shooting near Tomball Friday evening.

It happened Friday in the 1600 block of SingleTree in Stagecoach, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Scott Spencer says a Stagecoach Police Department officer came home and found a burglar inside. He then shot the suspect whom officials identified as an off-duty HCSO deputy.

Spencer says the officer has 35 years of law enforcement experience, the last two years with Stagecoach PD.

Officers responded and found the suspect dead inside of a bathroom at the home, Spencer says.

The man appeared to have died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Spencer.

The Stagecoach PD officer was not injured.

Spencer says the circumstances around the burglary and shooting are in being investigated by the sheriff's office, district attorney's office and the Texas Rangers.

