LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he shot his stepfather to death late Monday night.

Around midnight, Liberty County authorities received a call from a woman saying her son shot her husband to death.

When deputies arrived at the home on County Road 685 in south Liberty County, they found 42-year-old Jose Jesus Moncivais dead. He was shot in the head.

Investigators questioned Moncivais' 22-year-old stepson, Fabian Makell Miranda, who also lives at the residence.

Miranda told authorities that he shot his stepfather in order to stop him from beating his mother. Investigators said evidence at the scene didn't support Miranda's story.

Miranda was charged with murder and placed in the Liberty County Jail.

RELATED: Child custody dispute turns deadly in southwest Houston

RELATED: He awoke to the sound of breaking glass. Then he shot and killed the person who broke in.

RELATED: Woman saves years of sticky notes from stepdad, brings him to tears with gift