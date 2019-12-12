LEAGUE CITY, Texas — A man was shot Wednesday while fighting with a League City police officer, according to authorities.

Around 4:45 p.m., officers arrived at a home in the 6500 block of Turner Fields Lane, in the Bay Colony subdivision, in reference to some sort of complaint.

According to authorities, officers were approached by a woman and a man exited a house in the area.

Police said the man became combative and assaulted a police officer, who fired at least one shot, hitting the man.

The man was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. The officer was also injured in the incident, but it's unclear what injuries were sustained.

Because it's an officer-involved shooting, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office is taking over the investigation.

