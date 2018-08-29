HOUSTON - Officials say a suspect was fatally shot by law enforcement Wednesday after he tried to hit a DPS trooper with a stolen car.

The Harris County Violent Crime Task Force and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified a vehicle involved in an aggravated robbery in Humble and tried to arrest the suspects in the car at Gellhorn and the East Freeway.

Officials say a DPS trooper was inside the door jam of the suspects’ vehicle when one of the suspects began backing up. That’s when deputies say the officers discharged their weapons and hit the suspect.

Officials attempted to perform CPR on the suspect until EMTs arrived. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

© 2018 KHOU