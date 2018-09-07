PORTLAND, Oregon – A murder suspect wanted in Harris County was arrested on Friday after he arrived in Portland on a flight from Japan.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested Naim Muhammad Abdullah, 31, at the Portland International Airport.

Once his flight from Tokyo landed, he was escorted to an inspection area where officers positively identified him as the subject of an outstanding warrant on a murder charge.

No other details have been provided.

KHOU 11 is working to learn more about what case Abdullah is connected to and the circumstances surrounding the murder charge. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

