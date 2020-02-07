Officer shoots suspect who reached for gun in Memorial City Medical Center parking garage

HOUSTON — A suspect was shot by an officer Wednesday night in a west Houston hospital parking garage.
According to Houston police, the suspect tried to grab a Memorial Villages officer's gun while they were in the parking garage of the Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center in the 900 block of Gessner Road.
The suspect was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. The officer was not injured.
