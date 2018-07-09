GALVESTON, Texas - A female suspect was shot and killed by a Galveston police officer Thursday night during a SWAT standoff, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Police later discovered an elderly, wheelchair-bound woman was in the home during the incident. They believe she was being held hostage.

Officers responded to the scene Thursday in the 3200 block of 80th Street in response to a welfare check. Police received information before responding that the suspect might be armed, and someone else was in the residence.

Officers knocked on the front door, and the suspect responded through the door but refused to open it, police said. They called for SWAT and set up a perimeter around the house after hearing one gunshot inside.

SWAT officers eventually made contact with one person via phone inside the home, but that person stopped responding.

The suspect then opened the back door to the home while armed, police said, and one of the officers shot and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave, according to Galveston Police.

© 2018 KHOU