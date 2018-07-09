GALVESTON, Texas - A female suspect has died after a SWAT situation and an officer-involved shooting Thursday in Galveston, according to the Galveston County Daily News.

Officers responded to the scene Thursday in the 3200 block of 80th Street in response to a welfare check. Police received information before responding that the suspect might be armed, and someone else was in the residence.

Officers knocked on the front door, and the suspect responded through the door but refused to open it, police said. Police called for SWAT and set up a perimeter around the house after hearing one gunshot inside.

SWAT officers eventually made contact with one person via phone inside the home, but that person stopped responding. The suspect then opened the back door to the home while armed, police said, and one of the officers shot and struck the suspect.

The suspect was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police later discovered an elderly, wheelchair-bound woman was in the home during the incident.

The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave, according to Galveston Police.

© 2018 KHOU