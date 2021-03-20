Officer shoots armed woman during domestic violence call in Seabrook, police say

The suspect has been taken to a local hospital, where her current condition is unknown.

SEABROOK, Texas — A woman is accused of shooting at a police officer during a domestic violence call Saturday afternoon in the Seabrook area, according to police.

The Seabrook Police Department dispatched officers to a residence in the Seascape subdivision about 1:39 p.m.

Investigators said police arrived to find the victim's wife leaving the home. They said she was armed with a rifle and is accused of firing her weapon twice at a responding police officer.

That officer returned fire, striking the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital, where her current condition is unknown.

The police officer was not hurt.

SPD said there is no threat to the community, and police are at the scene investigating.

The Texas Rangers are also assisting in the investigation, as well as the Harris County District Attorney's Office.