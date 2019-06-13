HOUSTON — The Houston Police Officer who was severely burned in a fiery crash on Christmas Eve is slowly bouncing back.

On Thursday, Officer John Daily walked out of the hospital he's been in for nearly six months.

Dozens of fellow HPD officers greeted him.

“It is a great day today,” said Asst. Chief Troy Finner.

Daily and a fellow officer were injured when they were involved in a head-on crash along Telephone Road. Their police unit flipped over and caught fire. Daily suffered burns to 50 percent of his body, including 2nd and 3rd degree burns on each of his arms and legs, as well as his face, stomach and chest.

The driver of the car who struck them has been charged with failure to stop and render aid.

Daily walked out of TIRR Memorial Hermann with his arms and hands wrapped in bandages. His face was scarred and red.

He wore badge number 9607 around his neck. It’s a reminder of the job to which he may never fully return.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to, but I’m definitely going to try,” said Daily. “That’s a pill I haven’t gotten over yet. “So, we’ll see.”

Daily thanked the hospital staff, his family and the police department for their support.

“It was officers it was chiefs it was DAs it was just great people, ministers, just a run of people they’d come and talk… and that was really what got me thought it,” Daily said.

He’ll need humor and a positive attitude as he faces more intense rehab.

Daily said he also wants to focus on combating drunk driving, which he considers an epidemic in the Houston area.

“It’s definitely an issue,” said Daily. “You know, any officer at the department will tell you, you know, you can’t go a day without running into a drunk here in Harris County.” “It’s ridiculous.”

Daily said he knows the City of Houston has his back well beyond the hospital.

“We’re going to be right there with him,” said Finner.

