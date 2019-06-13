HOUSTON — Officer John Daily walked out of rehab after months of treatment for severe burns he received in a Christmas Eve crash.

Walking out of TIRR Memorial Hermann in the Medical Center was a huge accomplishment given Officer Daily’s injuries.

Daily was greeted by dozens of fellow officers when he walked out. He and a fellow officer were injured on Christmas Eve in a crash along Telephone Road.

The driver of the car who struck them has been charged with failure to stop and render aid. Daily and others suspect he was also driving drunk.

Daily credits the staff here, family and the department for their support.

“It was officers it was chiefs it was DAs it was just great people, ministers, just a run of people they’d come and talk… and that was really what got me thought it,” Daily said.

Daily still has a long recovery ahead of him. His arms and hands remain wrapped up.

This first thing he wants to do when he gets home is sleep.

KHOU 11 News will have more on his recovery later today at 4 p.m.

