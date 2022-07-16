Officers shoot armed man several times after standoff in Magnolia, deputies say

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they were responding to a man possibly armed with a shotgun during a welfare check.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAGNOLIA, Texas — An armed man barricaded inside a hotel was shot several times by officers after pointing a weapon at them, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started around 7 p.m. Friday at the Executive Inn & Suites off FM 1488 in Magnolia.

MCSO says they were performing a welfare check when they got a call from a man who sounded confused and incoherent. Officials were told the man was armed with a shotgun inside the hotel as well.

Once it was confirmed, several other agencies, including Precinct 3 and Texas DPS were called to assist, saying the gunman was known to have a history of mental illness.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 also sent a mental health deputy to assist in de-escalating the situation.

More than an hour later, after talking to the man to get him to surrender peacefully, deputies say he came out of the room pointing a shotgun at officers. That's when they fired at the man, striking him several times.

MCSO says they secured the man's weapon and rendered aid until he was transported to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands, where he is stable and expected to survive.