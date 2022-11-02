Family raising questions surrounding officer involved shooting that killed 27-year-old man

Charion Lockett's family is raising serious questions about the allegations and the way he died.

HOUSTON — A man is accused of carrying out a violent, armed robbery then firing at officers serving an arrest warrant, forcing them to return fire, killing him.

However, Charion Lockett's family is raising serious questions about the allegations and the way he died.

Surrounding a grieving mother, dealing with unimaginable pain, a crowd of hundreds came to listen as stories of Lockett were told.

“It’s very clear to us, that the narrative that’s being pushed is one to vilify him in the media and to the public as to justify the injustice that took place in his own yard," said one man speaking to the crowd, during the vigil.

The stories from his family and friends paint a different picture of what happened. Lockett, 27, was a college graduate and had a master's in criminal justice. His family says he dreamed of going to law school.

Lockett was shot and killed Monday by Houston police.

“Before they could get out of car the suspect began to fire upon them multiple times, four officers returned fire,” said Chief Troy Finner, when he addressed reporters on the scene Monday.

Chief Finner says his officers were part of a specialized crime suppression team, tasked with serving warrants. Lockett’s family says he was ambushed outside his family’s home on Oak West Drive by officers in unmarked units.

“If the officer would have came in uniform like he should have been, it wouldn’t have went down like this," said Brandi Simpson, Lockett's cousin.

The warrant, in this case, was for an aggravated robbery charge filed Friday, three days before Lockett was killed. According to court documents, the alleged robbery happened back in November. In those documents, investigators laid out the evidence.

Someone who claims he knew Lockett from high school told police Lockett and another man tried to rob him in a parking lot and it ended with shots fired.

However, Lockett's family says they don’t believe it.

“It will come out; the truth will come out. They should have did their job correctly, if they would have did their job correctly, my cousin would probably still be here," said Simpson.