HCSO deputy dies after motorcycle crash in Pearland

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for prayers.

PEARLAND, Texas — A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy has died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Pearland.

The crash happened near the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive

HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalaz said it appears the deputy had completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in the crash.

The deputy was taken to the hospital where he died.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in this crash and if there are any other injuries.

The Pearland Police Department is investigating this crash scene.

