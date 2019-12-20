HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is mourning the loss of another officer.

Officer Gizelle Solorio was killed in a crash on I-10 early Thursday morning. It happened near Sealy when investigators said Solorio, 32, drove head-on into a big rig.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out why Solorio was driving the wrong way. They told us there were no signs of intoxication at the scene.

"Never forget where you came from," said Solorio, when she was standing before her peers as president of her cadet class. Solorio joined H.P.D. in 2017.

"Never forget why you are here, wearing this uniform, serving this community. Most importantly always make your name mean business," she said.

At the Northeast Substation, she was known for her quick wit and determination.

"There was a point and time when she was assigned to a desk duty at our station and she was adamant that she wanted to be out in the field," Commander Chandra Hatcher said.

Around 6:30 a.m., just west of Houston, Solorio was off-duty when she got into the crash. Investigators say she was driving the wrong way on I-10 near Sealy, before crashing into a big rig that was heading west. The driver was not hurt.

Solorio grew up in the Katy area. She went from Mayde Creek High School to the rowing team at the University of Texas. Holy Family Church in Houston posted asking for prayers for a member of its community.

"It's been a tough couple weeks for the Houston Police Department and for law enforcement overall and as I mentioned before we just ask that you keep our law enforcement family and our community in your thoughts and prayers," said Hatcher.

DPS Troopers are the lead on this investigation and they tell KHOU they're now waiting on the results of Solorio's autopsy.

