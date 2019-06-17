HOUSTON — A Roman Forest police officer is in the hospital in good condition after he was hit and dragged on the North Loop during a motorcycle crash Monday morning.

This happened on the westbound lanes of the North Loop near Kirkpatrick.

The officer has been identified as 59-year-old Greg Sammon. He has worked in law enforcement for over 30 years.

Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle said Sammon was escorting heavy equipment when a pickup truck crashed into him. He was then dragged on the highway.

Chief Carlisle said Sammon is expected to stay in the hospital for the next two to three days. He is surrounded by friends and family.

The westbound lanes on the North Loop have reopened.

