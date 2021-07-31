Officer, 2 others injured in Pearland crash, police say

Police said the officer and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

PEARLAND, Texas — Pearland police are investigating a crash that left one of its officers and two other people injured Saturday night.

Pearland police were responding to a call Saturday night when an officer in a police unit rear-ended another vehicle, officials said. Police said two people in the other vehicle were entrapped, and the Pearland Fire Department was called to get them out.

Police said the officer and two others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They said the investigation is ongoing.