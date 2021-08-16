Passenger opens fire on off-duty UHD officer who honked at them in east Houston, police say

Houston police say the other driver cut him off and when he honked, they drove up beside him and started shooting.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shootout between an off-duty police officer and a passenger in another vehicle after things got heated on the road.

The officer works for the University of Houston Downtown. It happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 13000 block of Market Street near Uvalde.

According to investigators, the officer was driving on Uvalde Street when a white Chevrolet Impala cut him off. They said the officer honked his horn and kept driving.

Police said the same vehicle pulled alongside the officer's vehicle moments later, and a passenger started firing at the officer. They said the officer returned fire, but the other vehicle got away.

The officer was left uninjured. Police don't know if anyone in the Impala was hit.

The case is now being investigated by the Houston Police Department Special Investigations Unit since it happened within Houston city limits.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Special Investigations Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.