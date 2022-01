Sheriff Ed Gonzalez asks that everyone, “Please keep her and her family in your prayers.”

HOUSTON — A shooting outside a Houston Fire Department station sent an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy to the hospital.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy is in critical condition and it's possible that she shot herself.

Early, reports, are that the shooting outside Station 6 on Washington Avenue followed some sort of domestic dispute at a nearby bar.

The sheriff asks that everyone, “Please keep her and her family in your prayers.”

