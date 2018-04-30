HOUSTON – The Baker Institute says former President Barack Obama will return to Houston later this year for the institute’s 25th anniversary gala.

“2018 is a major milestone for the institute and for all our supporters and friends, without whom we could not have established this prominent public policy forum,” noted Baker Institute Director Edward Djerejian. He added, “With President Obama’s participation in our gala, the institute will have had the privilege of hosting every living former president since its inception.”

The 44th President of the United States will take part in a moderated conversation at the gala of Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy on Nov. 27.

The gala will be an invitation-only celebration for Baker Institute supporters and special guests. Ticket information and additional event details will be announced closer to the event date.

Obama and his wife First Lady Michelle Obama were mostly recently in Houston to attend the funeral of Barbara Bush.

