FBCSO: Man shot mother-in-law multiple times after mistaking her for an intruder

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A woman was transported by Life Flight after deputies say her son-in-law mistook her for a burglar and shot her when she tried to enter her daughter’s home.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oakland Manor in the Mission Bend area of Fort Bend County.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said the 43-year-old woman had been out drinking when she decided to go over to her daughter’s house.

When no one answered the front door, she proceeded to try and enter the home through the backdoor, deputies said. The daughter thought someone was trying to break into their home and called 911.

The son-in-law grabbed a gun and fired several shots through the backdoor, deputies said.