HOUSTON — Firefighters on Saturday responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment in northwest Houston.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted at 4:07 p.m. that firefighters were performing an offensive attack on an apartment fire at the intersection of West Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive.

No injuries have been reported. Officials ask that you avoid the area while first responders work to put out the fire.

