Houston group helping expand representation for people of color in STEM

The National Society of Black Engineers Houston’s Chapter hosted its biannual “Fresh Start” event on the University of Houston campus Saturday.

HOUSTON — A Houston-area group is working to grow representation for people of color in the STEM workforce across the nation.

The program is a hands-on learning experience showing boys and girls of color the benefits of STEM.

"I want to be an inventor,” said Harmony Smalls, who attends Cypress Christian School.

"I want to grow up and get a master’s degree in science and stuff, figure out good technology and good items for the world for it to keep going,” said Jamir Richard, who is a student at Lockhart Elementary.

"It's really associated and affiliated in our mission to ensure that we have a pipeline of very smart engineers of color of both genders male and female,” said Joshua Gray, the chapter's president.

The interactive workshops for students ranging from 3rd to 12th grade are designed to motivate children of color to set academic goals in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

According to the National Science Foundation, black workers currently account for only about 10% of the overall STEM workforce.

Gray said their goal is to help bridge the current disparity in the industry.

“Oftentimes, we are the only ones in our engineering classes or our science classes. It's about community where you see people who look like you and connect with them."