4 men pull guns on clerk during robbery store near NRG Stadium

Two of the suspects took cash from the register while another stole cigarettes.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A newly released video showed four armed suspects terrorizing a store clerk during a robbery near NRG Stadium.

It happened on May 17 at a convenience store near the intersection of Main and Kirby. The four robbers walked in and pulled guns on the clerk while demanding money.

As two of the suspects pulled cash out of the register, another took several boxes of cigarettes. Once they had all the cash and cigarettes, they took off.

The video provided clear images of the suspects, which you can see in the player above.