NRG Stadium renamed in honor of Taylor Swift concerts

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is pulling out all of the stops ahead of Taylor Swift's weekend in Houston.

HOUSTON — NRG Stadium will be known by a different name this weekend.

While Taylor Swift is in town for three concerts as part of The Eras Tour, the home of the Texans will be known as NRG Stadium (Taylor's Version).

Banners donning the new name will be placed around the stadium.

In addition, April 21 through April 23 will be known as "Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Weekend" in Harris County.

"With the name change, I know it’ll never go out of style. Plus, it’s not only the young that enjoy your music. I hope your stay here is beyond your wildest dreams, and for everyone in Harris County, let’s get ready for it," Judge Lina Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo made the announcement on Wednesday via Twitter.