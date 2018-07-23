HOUSTON -- NRG park is now hiring for all game day positions and will host a job fair at the stadium Monday evening.

It's a free hiring event in the Verizon West Club at NRG Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can park in the teal lot (Gate 14) of Kirby and Murworth. Parking is also free.

The NRG Park 2018 Staff Draft is here! Join us in the Verizon West Club Monday, July 23rd to become part of the team!! pic.twitter.com/1bFGLfsJCC — NRG Park (@nrgpark) July 13, 2018

There will be hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG and the Houston Texans there to discuss employment opportunities. They're looking to fill part-time and full-time positions before the start of the 2018 Texans football season, but the applicants would also be able to work other events on NRG property throughout the year like Disney on Ice, Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, Nutcracker Market, Taylor Swift Concert, and the Beyoncé & Jay-Z Concert.

These are the positions for hire:

Maintenance Craftsman

Maintenance Carpenter

Maintenance Carpenter Helper

Maintenance Mechanic (MEP)

Maintenance & Engineering

Administrative Assistant

Operations Foreman

Operations Staff

Parking Lead Person

Parking Cashier Coordinator

Parking Attendant

Exhibitor Services Staff

Event Coordinator

Ushers

Security

Ticket Takers

Parking

Premium Service

Parking Cashier

Parking Gate Supervisor

Parking Lot Supervisor

Parking Vault Supervisor

Concessions Stand Associate Worker

Suite Attendant

Runner

Barista

Cook

Grill Cook

Alcohol Compliance Supervisor

Event Day Auditor

Stand Lead Worker

Lead Server

Server

Bartender

Cashier

Dishwasher

Warehouse Worker

Custodial Services Worker

Ticket Seller

Police Officer

Security Worker

Beverage Attendant

