HOUSTON -- NRG park is now hiring for all game day positions and will host a job fair at the stadium Monday evening.
It's a free hiring event in the Verizon West Club at NRG Stadium from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can park in the teal lot (Gate 14) of Kirby and Murworth. Parking is also free.
There will be hiring managers from Aramark, CSC, SMG and the Houston Texans there to discuss employment opportunities. They're looking to fill part-time and full-time positions before the start of the 2018 Texans football season, but the applicants would also be able to work other events on NRG property throughout the year like Disney on Ice, Rodeo Houston, Monster Jam, AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, Nutcracker Market, Taylor Swift Concert, and the Beyoncé & Jay-Z Concert.
These are the positions for hire:
- Maintenance Craftsman
- Maintenance Carpenter
- Maintenance Carpenter Helper
- Maintenance Mechanic (MEP)
- Maintenance & Engineering
- Administrative Assistant
- Operations Foreman
- Operations Staff
- Parking Lead Person
- Parking Cashier Coordinator
- Parking Attendant
- Exhibitor Services Staff
- Event Coordinator
- Ushers
- Security
- Ticket Takers
- Parking
- Premium Service
- Parking Cashier
- Parking Gate Supervisor
- Parking Lot Supervisor
- Parking Vault Supervisor
- Concessions Stand Associate Worker
- Suite Attendant
- Runner
- Barista
- Cook
- Grill Cook
- Alcohol Compliance Supervisor
- Event Day Auditor
- Stand Lead Worker
- Lead Server
- Server
- Bartender
- Cashier
- Dishwasher
- Warehouse Worker
- Custodial Services Worker
- Ticket Seller
- Police Officer
- Security Worker
- Beverage Attendant