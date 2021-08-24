NRA cancels annual meeting that was going to be held in Houston

The NRA's 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits has been canceled due to rising COVID cases and hospitalizations in the Houston area.

HOUSTON — The National Rifle Association has canceled its annual meeting due to the COVID-19 numbers in Harris County.

The 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits was to be held in Houston at the George R. Brown Convention Center from Sept. 3 through Sept. 5.

"Due to concern over the safety of our NRA family and community, we regret to inform you that we have decided to cancel the 2021 Annual Meeting & Exhibits," the NRA said in a statement. "This cancellation applies to all events and meetings that were scheduled in Houston."

COVID numbers in Harris County have consistently been on the rise lately. Cases and hospitalizations have been at some of the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic.

"We make this difficult decision after analyzing relevant data regarding COVID-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision," the NRA said.

The event would have showcased guns and gear from the most popular companies in the industry, the NRA said.

"The NRA’s top priority is ensuring the health and well-being of our members, staff, sponsors, and supporters. We are mindful that NRA Annual Meeting patrons will return home to family, friends and co-workers from all over the country, so any impacts from the virus could have broader implications. Those are among the reasons why we decided to cancel our 2021 event," the NRA said in the statement.

The NRA said it plans to return to Houston for a future annual event.